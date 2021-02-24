Cobb County recorded six deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday as deaths remain high locally. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the seven-day moving average was about five deaths per day as of Wednesday, an average that has been constant for more than a month now.
Cases, on the other hand, have been steadily declining over the same period. In mid-January, the county’s seven-day moving average for cases reached higher than 750 cases per day. As of Wednesday, it was 226 per day.
The COVID-19 PCR test positivity rate has averaged 7.7% over the past week, down from positivity that approached 20% in January. At its lowest, positivity hovered between 3% and 5% in October.
High positivity and case numbers are typically followed by high death numbers a few weeks later, and the death surge in Cobb has shown no sign of slowing.
On a national level, the U.S. surpassed a once unthinkable milestone of 500,000 deaths on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More Americans have died in the pandemic than in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined.
About 200,000 of the deaths have occurred since mid-December.
More than 800 people have died in Cobb County, and approximately 14,800 have died in Georgia.
The rate of deaths has sharply declined over the past week, according to CDC data.
When it comes to the vaccination effort, about 6% of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 13.4% of the country has received at least one shot.
According to Georgia DPH’s vaccine distribution dashboard, approximately 1.18 million Georgians have received their first dose of vaccine and approximately 652,000 have received two doses.
Georgia has improved its distribution relative to other states. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, a medical publication, Georgia ranks 28th in percent of allocated doses that have been administered, with a rate of about 79%.
The dashboard also reports that in Cobb County, 73,348 have received a first dose and 46,706 people have received two doses. The county-level data is based on the county of the vaccine provider, not the recipient of the vaccine.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|02/24/21
|Change
|Cases
|55,021
|+181
|Hospitalizations
|2,747
|+5
|Deaths
|832
|+6
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|02/24/21
|Change
|Cases
|810,473
|+2,057
|Hospitalizations
|55,394
|+227
|Deaths
|14,882
|+121
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
