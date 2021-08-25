MARIETTA — With the acceptance by the Cobb Board of Commissioners this week of a $1.9 million state grant, the renovation of Gritters Library is set to move forward later this year.
As with Switzer Library in Marietta and the Sewell Mill Library, the aging facility will receive a full makeover, totaling $6.8 million.
Originally a 2016 SPLOST project, the library received about $2.9 million in funding from the six-year sales tax. County spokesperson Ross Cavitt said the Switzer renovation, which saw months of delays before reopening this summer, illustrated the challenges of remodeling older buildings, pushing back the construction date.
Commissioners supplemented the original $2.9 million allocation earlier this year with another $2 million from the 2016 SPLOST’s revenue above projections — extra cash generated by the sales tax. The final state grant comes courtesy of Georgia’s Board of Regents.
Major features of the renovation will include building out reading and study rooms, expanding an existing multipurpose room, creating an outdoor programming space, and consolidating services into a one-stop service desk.
A groundbreaking for the library, tucked into the woods near east Cobb’s Shaw Park, is now tentatively scheduled for December. The library will be closed for construction, which does not yet have an expected completion date. Few are more animated about the project finally moving forward than Commissioner JoAnn Birrell.
“I want a shovel out there,” Birrell joked at a commission work session this week. “We have to have a groundbreaking to start the construction.”
The terms of the agreement with the Board of Regents require the project to begin with 180 days of accepting the funds.
Following the vote, Birrell credited Cobb’s legislative delegation with helping secure the final piece of funding.
“Really, Kay Kirkpatrick, our state senator, pushed it through,” Birrell told the MDJ. “In the past, we have gotten money from the state library system for Switzer and Sewell Mill Library, so they’ve been very supportive of Cobb libraries.”
Once completed, the new facility should be well-loved by its patrons. Prior to the pandemic, Gritters saw nearly 80,000 visitors in 2019, and circulated over 92,000 materials to east Cobbers.
Pamela Finley, Gritters’ branch manager, said she and her staff spent much of the pandemic working on a cosmetic refreshing of the space. Its new facilities will be used by groups like the Gritters Knitters, who regularly gather for knitting and crocheting classes.
“The patrons here just love their library,” Finley said. “They’re still saying, we’re so glad you’re open.”
