MARIETTA — Cobb County’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year and its 2021 millage rate were approved in a unanimous vote by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
The county’s property tax rate was not raised this year from its 8.46 mills, but a rise in property values spurred by a ballooning real estate market will result in an effective tax increase for many homeowners.
The 4-0 votes on both measures came with an asterisk, however — west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill was not present for the meeting.
Prior to the vote, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid defended the budget, the first since she unseated former chair Mike Boyce in last November’s elections and took the reins of county government.
The budget’s 4.8% spending increase, she argued, was all but required for the county to address longstanding problems created by Cobb’s past frugality.
“Either we prudently address this every year,” Cupid said, “or we come back and ask you for more.”
The major feature of Cupid’s budget is a “step” increase for police and firefighters — moving them up a pay level under the county’s step-and-grade plan — and 3% merit raises for all other county employees. Cobb did not approve any raises last year, tightening its budgetary belt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget also takes steps to address issues of ‘compression’ among public safety workers, whereby career employees experience diminishing returns in pay compared with new hires.
The county will create a small number of new staff positions when the fiscal year begins October 1. Cobb’s elections office will receive three new full-time positions and two part-time positions. A diversity, equity, and inclusion officer within the county manager’s office, created in 2020 by the board but not funded amid a hiring freeze, is also included.
“Based on the elections of 2020, which was a complete nightmare in some locations, it highlighted the need for expanding the services for voting,” south Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield said.
All told, the general fund budget comes to $496.6 million, a 4.8% increase over the 2020 budget. Other significant increases include a growth in the county’s pension and healthcare obligations and an $8 million bump in capital maintenance spending, which was also cut last year due to the pandemic.
The rise in county revenues is required by state law to be advertised as a tax hike. Finance Director Bill Volckmann has previously said the increase would amount to around 5.35%, or $51.60 for a house with a fair market value of $325,000. Some homeowners, he noted Tuesday, could see the increase offset by receiving a greater homestead exemption as their assessment rises.
Cupid at one point asked Volckmann back to the podium to reiterate that point after several residents questioned why the board was raising taxes. The Chairwoman was joined in her defense by fellow Democratic commissioners Sheffield and Jerica Richardson, who likewise said Cobb’s bill had come due on infrastructure and employee retention.
“This budget is not a fix,” Richardson said. “This budget is the bare minimum, frankly.”
As Sheffield put it, “We’ve been kicking the can down the road, and unfortunately now we’re on a dead-end street.”
Even Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, the lone Republican present for the vote, read a prepared statement in support of the budget. Birrell said she was disappointed that the county had not decreased the amount it borrows from its water fund — 8% of the water fund’s revenue — but was willing to accept the tradeoff for the step increase for police and firefighters and the needed new positions.
“Public safety has always been my number one priority. When asked to lead the charge for step and grade, there was no question in my mind to take this on,” Birrell said.
Speaking after the meeting, Cupid joined her colleagues in characterizing the budget as a “meat and potatoes” package, made up of far more needs than wants.
“It isn’t anything sexy,” she said.
