A three-car crash on Kennesaw Due West Road landed five people in the hospital Saturday, Cobb Police said.
According to police, a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Kennesaw Due West Road approaching Waterhouse Street when it entered the northbound lane and sideswiped a red Toyota Camry. The driver of the Chevy had a “medical event” prior to the collision, police said.
The Toyota left the roadway and came to a stop, but the Chevy continued south in the northbound lane and collided with a black Infiniti QX60. The Infiniti left the roadway and came to a stop partially on the shoulder and road. The Chevy came to a stop in both lanes, police said.
The Infiniti driver, Joy Jones, 52, of Powder Springs, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition, police said. Jones’ passenger, a juvenile girl, was taken to Kennestone with minor injuries.
The Chevy driver, Wesley Pella, 26, of Woodstock was taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries. Per police, Pella also had a passenger, a juvenile girl, who was “not properly restrained in a child safety seat.” The girl was also taken to Kennestone with minor injuries.
The Camry driver, Candida Leiva, 32, of Dallas, was taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries. Leiva’s two passengers, both juvenile girls, were uninjured, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact Cobb Police at 770-499-3987.
