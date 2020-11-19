A man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in the Cumberland area this week, according to Cobb Police.
A call led police to 3021 Paces Station Ridge at 11:20 p.m. Monday, where they found 28-year-old Ricardo Knox suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department.
Knox taught fourth grade math at Atlanta’s T.H. Slater Elementary School, according to television news station 11Alive.
Knox died from his wounds at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Delk said.
The Cobb County Police Crimes Against Persons is investigating.
