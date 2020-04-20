Cobb County land on the north end of Marietta could be annexed into the city for plans to build a new townhome neighborhood.
Traton Homes has applied to annex 3.4 acres at 1468 North Cobb Parkway and combine it with two other parcels, to build 46 townhomes. The total area is about 6.7 acres, and lies to the south of the Hamilton Grove neighborhood, another Traton development.
Marietta's planning commissioners will review the application May 5 at 6 p.m., and then it is scheduled to go to the City Council on May 13 at 7 p.m.
The unincorporated portion is currently zoned for general commercial use, and the developer is requesting that it be changed to mixed use zoning to match the other parcels, according to a city report.
City staff members estimate that 30% of the land is in a floodplain. Because the city doesn't include floodplain in density calculations, it estimates the proposed density is close to 10 units an acre.
The application includes two variance requests, one to allow nine guest parking spaces instead of 10, and another to waive recreation space that is normally required for mixed-use residential developments.
Plans for the townhome neighborhood include a new private road that would be accessed by an existing private road, Hamilton Grove Boulevard. The plans also include a gated entrance from Cobb Parkway North onto Hamilton Grove Boulevard, and sidewalks in the neighborhood and on a portion of the public road.
The parcels in the city limits were part of an annexation and rezoning in 2002 with the Hamilton Grove community and were expected to be developed commercially.
Does the city really need more townhomes?
