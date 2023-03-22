Tuesday’s City Council elections for the new city of Mableton saw two candidates win election, but the four other seats are still undecided.
In District 1, Ron Davis won 53% of the vote over Deborah Johnson, who received 48%, according to unofficial results from Cobb elections.
(Results are unofficial until certified by the Cobb elections board, which will meet Monday, March 27.)
And in District 6, Debora Herndon was elected unopposed.
But in Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, no candidate cleared the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. The top two vote-getters in those races will compete in an April 18 runoff.
Listed below are the candidates who made the runoff:
- District 2: Monica Delancy and Dami Oladapo
- District 3: Keisha Jeffcoat and Yashica Marshall
- District 4: Patricia Auch and Cassandra Brown
- District 5: TJ Ferguson and Cheryl Davis
Outright winners
District 1’s Davis, a semi-retired small business owner, received 233 votes to Johnson’s 212 votes.
The district saw the lowest number of votes cast of any council race — just 445 ballots.
District 1 includes the southwest part of the city, along the Douglas County line, including all the area in Cobb which is south of Interstate 20.
The outcome in District 6 had been certain for weeks. Herndon, a legal practice specialist, received 539 votes.
Another candidate, Ricky Dickens, had originally qualified to run in District 6, and even participated in an early campaign forum. But he notified Cobb Elections in late February that he wished to withdraw from the race.
It was too late to remove Dickens’ name from the ballot, but votes cast for him did not count.
Herndon was endorsed by the De-Annexation from Mableton group, which is pushing for parts of the city that voted against incorporation last fall to be removed from the city.
The group’s slate of candidates either won or made the runoff in the mayor’s race and three council races.
De-annexation can occur through two channels — acts of the state legislature or approval by the mayor and City Council.
Runoffs set for next month
In District 2, Monica Delancy received 210 votes (38%) to Dami Oladapo’s 182 votes (33%). A third candidate, Kisha Scott, finished with 159 votes (29%).
District 2, in the southeast part of the city, includes the Riverside area and Six Flags Over Georgia.
Delancy is a tenants rights activist and nonprofit executive. Oladapo works in information technology.
District 3’s Keisha Jeffcoat was the clear leader with 354 votes (31%). The race for second place was close, however — Yashica Marshall received 271 votes (24%) and Barry Krebs received 259 votes (23%).
Krebs was followed by William Wilson (17%) and Victor Arnold (5%).
Jeffcoat is a product manager. Marshall is an attorney.
Krebs had been endorsed by De-Annexation from Mableton. Wilson chaired the MabletonYES! group, which campaigned for cityhood in last November's referendum.
District 3 is in the middle of the city and includes Pebblebrook High School. It is bordered to the north by Veterans Memorial Highway and split down the middle by Mableton Parkway.
The District 4 race attracted eight candidates.
Despite having the largest field, Patricia Auch nearly won without a runoff, receiving 1,000 votes (46%). Cassandra Brown was a distant second with 439 votes (20%).
Heidi Dasinger received 257 votes (12%) and Shanequa Moore received 244 (11%). The other candidates — Jennifer Anthony, Robert Graham, Brian Patrick and Robb Pendleton — all received less than 5% of the vote.
District 4 comprises the northeast corner of the city, north of Veterans Memorial Highway and east of Floyd Road, including some areas which voted heavily against incorporation. Auch, a chemist, was endorsed by De-Annexation from Mableton.
Brown works in information technology sales for Microsoft.
More votes were cast in District 4 — 2,187 — than any other council district.
Finally, in District 5, TJ Ferguson led the four-way race with 443 votes (41%), followed by Cheryl Davis, with 343 votes (32%).
Stephanie Joy Loose came in third with 194 votes (18%), followed by Chijioke Ebbis, with 99 votes (9%).
District 5 comprises the west central part of the new city, along the border with Austell. It includes the South Cobb Library and South Cobb High School.
Ferguson works in information technology sales and Davis works for the state government.
Davis was endorsed by the De-Annexation from Mableton.
