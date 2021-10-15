Cobb County recorded four COVID-19 deaths Friday. The death rate in the county has fallen to 2.4 deaths per day, about half the rate seen a week ago. Still, the number of people dying has not reached the low point of 0.5 deaths per day seen previously.
The decline in deaths tracks with the decline in cases that began about a month ago when the delta variant surge reached its peak.
Cases in schools have continued to decline. The Cobb County School District recorded just 136 new infections this week, the lowest number since school began. The district has had 5740 cases since school began. No large outbreaks appear to have occurred this week, with no school reporting 10 or more active cases. The highest number of cases was at Vaughan Elementary School, which has eight active cases.
Below are the case totals for CCSD by week.
♦ Week 1: 253
♦ Week 2: 569
♦ Week 3: 942
♦ Week 4: 1,033
♦ Week 5: 947
♦ Week 6: 658
♦ Week 7: 576
♦ Week 8: 394
♦ Week 9: N/A (fall break)
♦ Week 10: 232
♦ Week 11: 136
Marietta City Schools reported 25 new cases this week — 23 among students and two among staff. Last week there were 22 new cases.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
Category
10/15/21
Change
Cases
83,573
+85
Hospitalizations
3,977
+6
Deaths
1,237
+4
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
Category
10/15/21
Change
Cases
1,250,673
+1,468
Hospitalizations
83,843
+188
Deaths
23,869
+189
As of Friday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 214 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 83% of them unvaccinated. The system had 65 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 82% of them unvaccinated, and 46 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 78% of them unvaccinated.
