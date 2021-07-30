POWDER SPRINGS — A longtime Cobb firefighter, credited with work that helped build the county department into what it is today, was honored on Sunday with a ceremony at Station 6 in Powder Springs.
Ted McClung, the patriarch of a family boasting three generations of firefighters, asked his grandson, Perry, himself a Smyrna firefighter, to hang his shield for him at the station, as more than 40 friends, family members and fellow firefighters looked on.
Firefighters in Cobb are given a shield with their name, rank and years of service to hang at whatever station they choose upon their retirement. They often write messages on the back for future firefighters to see.
McClung chose Station 6 on Hiram Lithia Springs Road because of his own service at the original Station 6 in downtown Powder Springs, his hometown.
McClung joined the fire department in 1966, when it was only made up of “fire districts,” not one uniformed Cobb County department. He was promoted to sergeant in 1970 and served in that role until 1980, when he was named lieutenant of training.
He served in that capacity — one that his family said suited his love for teaching — until 1986, when he took another lieutenant role. McClung was named chief of training in 1996 and served until his retirement in 2001.
During his career, he also served as shift leader with the hazardous materials team; taught rookie schools; developed lessons and classes; trained members of Cobb, Marietta, Smyrna, Douglas County and other fire departments; wrote manuals; and served as chaplain for both the Cobb department and the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.
McClung’s three sons, Michael, Todd and Tim, stood with him at the front of the kitchen area at Station 6 nearly 55 years to the day after the beginning of his service, as he shared his reflections on his career, which ended in 2001.
“We had no 911 system. There was no 911. You could pick up the radio, and it would be a challenge for somebody to answer you,” he said, giving other examples of how much firefighters’ gear, technology and even rules have changed over the years. Women, for example, weren’t allowed in the fire station when he started out. “I’d come to work in whatever I had there in the closet. ... My boys were home sleeping in pajamas that were more fire resistant than the clothes that I had on.”
The crowd laughed as Ted McClung also shared stories of shenanigans in the fire stations, like when a colleague attempted to relieve another’s “crick in the neck” with a swift blow to the chops.
He made sure to point out that the station the group was standing in wasn’t the original Station 6. That building still stands in downtown Powder Springs, but not as a fire station now, he said.
He also implored current and future firefighters in Cobb to honor the symbol behind their helmets, a symbol he said was second in recognition only to the “Cross of Calvary.”
“You need to respect that,” he said. “People are depending on that, and there’s an image with it. You owe it to your community, to yourself, to honor that helmet.”
Michael and Tim McClung, who serves as a battalion chief in the Cartersville Fire Department, also offered remarks, reflecting on their father’s love of the county and his service, as well as his selfless and committed raising of the family.
Tim McClung said his father had always lived by three traits: integrity, commitment and service. Tim McClung said it was those traits, not a childhood dream, that led him to become a firefighter like his dad.
“I’m not one of those kids that really chased around the firetrucks and thought it was the coolest thing in the world. It was like, ‘That’s what Dad does,’” said Tim McClung. “What I did want to do was be my dad. That’s what I wanted to do.”
Michael McClung began his remarks joking that for 50 years, he’d heard more about his dad’s hair — dubbed ‘the Ted head’ — from his firefighter colleagues than his actual service. But he also grew emotional as he described, like his brother had, his dad’s kindness and his faithfulness.
“I’ve never met another man like my dad,” he said, choking up, and adding that while there had been many elite men and women in the Cobb fire service, his father still stood out. His influence is everywhere in the department, Michael McClung said.
“Ted McClung is a faithful man in every sense. He served this department well and faithfully, just like he serves his Lord, his church and just like he served and was faithful to my mom, who we miss today, but we feel her close by as we celebrate him.”
Scott White, district chief of response for Cobb Fire & Emergency Services, also thanked Ted McClung for his service, saying that he was one of the early members of the department who helped build it into what it is today.
White pointed to the place where the shields of other retired firefighters were mounted on the wall during his comments. He noted the quote that sat at the center of the shields: “These are the shoulders upon which we stand.”
“There’s no better example than this shield going up there, and this person standing in front of us,” White said. “He is one of the true early leaders in our department.”
Ted McClung told the MDJ after the short ceremony that he was proud of his sons, who, he said, had stepped up for him after the recent loss of his wife and other challenges. And he said it was overwhelming to see so many people come to honor him.
“I’m an emotional wreck right now,” Ted McClung said, with a smile.
