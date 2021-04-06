Three people were sent to the hospital Sunday, two of them with life-threatening injuries, after a car and motorcycle crashed near the Interstate 75 interchange at Town Center, according to police.
The crash happened at approximately 9:24 p.m. on Ernest Barrett Parkway, according to a Cobb County Police Department news release. A black 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 49-year-old Seloncoeur Pharisien of Mableton was traveling east on the road, preparing to turn left onto the I-75 northbound ramp.
Meanwhile, a grey 2017 Yamaha FZ10 motorcycle was traveling west on the road in the middle lane. The car turned left, entering the path of the motorcycle, according to police. The front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the car.
The car spun clockwise to the north, coming to rest in the intersection, facing south. The motorcycle was “redirected north and came to final uncontrolled rest on its left side oriented south,” the release said.
Pharisien was uninjured — a passenger, Michael Mudari, 25, of Olathe, Kansas, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the motorcycle, Kristian Connor, 27, of Kennesaw, and a passenger, Amber Cortijo, 23, also of Kennesaw, were taken to Kennestone with life-threatening injuries, per the release.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding it is asked to contact investigators at (770) 499-3987.
