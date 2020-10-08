Cobb County’s governing board will consider giving more than $40 million to some 3,000 small businesses Tuesday, a move that would be the county’s largest single expenditure of federal CARES Act money.
Approving the list of businesses that applied and qualified for the county’s coronavirus relief program would keep the “heartbeat of this county alive,” County Chairman Mike Boyce said.
In April, the county received $132 million from the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, an emergency stimulus measure meant to keep American families, businesses and local governments afloat through the lockdowns enacted this spring.
A month later, the Board of Commissioners set aside $50 million for businesses in Cobb with 100 employees or fewer. Businesses that qualify, in turn, have to spend at least 60% of the money on rehiring or retaining their employees. (The Board of Commissioners has since set aside $2 million of that money for county nonprofits.)
The program’s rules had to be tweaked in July, after a majority of applicants were disqualified for having already received federal assistance through other programs within the CARES Act.
Among that initial batch of applicants, only 409 met the program’s criteria. They were awarded a total of $7.5 million. The Cobb Chamber of Commerce, which was tapped to administer the program, reopened the application portal shortly thereafter.
Thursday, Boyce said more than 3,000 of the county’s 13,000 businesses had qualified in the second round and would likely receive the remaining $41 million the county has to offer.
“We’re a capitalist society, and if we don’t get people back to work here, this whole system’s going to collapse around itself,” Boyce said.
SOME CARES ACT MONEY TO STAY WITH COUNTY
It isn’t the only use of CARES Act money that will come before the board Tuesday.
When Congress approved the bill in March, it said local governments could assume that payroll costs for public health and safety employees were “payments for services substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
With the federal government’s clarification of those words in September, commissioners will consider using more than $24 million the county received through the CARES Act to cover one-fifth of the money spent on its police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and E-911 operators since March.
According to a county document outlining the proposal, several departments would receive varying amounts:
- Sheriff: $7.8 million
- Police: $7.5 million
- Fire: $7.3 million
- E-911: $1.2 million
- EMS: $50,000
Boyce defended the proposal.
“This is the government that for the past seven months has worked every single day to help mitigate the spread of the virus,” he said. “People (were) coming to work, putting their lives in danger when we didn’t know the consequence of exposure to the virus, so the federal government is saying … we are allowed to use federal money to reimburse our costs during that period of time.”
It would be the second-largest single expenditure of CARES Act money after the $48 million small business grant program.
COUNTY TO CONSIDER KEEPING LOBBYIST
In other business, the Board of Commissioners will consider extending its contract with lobbyist Holland & Knight.
The county hired the firm in April, as the coronavirus opened the federal spigot. County manager Jackie McMorris said it would help the county figure out how to legally spend the $132 million it got from the CARES Act and identify other sources of federal funding.
The firm’s services have cost the county $11,000 per month between April and the end of September, when the county's contract with Holland & Knight expired. Boyce said it was money well spent.
The county spent three months trying to convince the IRS to sign off on using CARES Act money to cover part of the personnel cost of public safety, Boyce said.
“Holland and Knight helped us do that,” he said. “So whatever we’re paying them, we’re $24 million to the good because of their efforts. That’s a good (return on investment) in my book.”
