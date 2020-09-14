Police are investigating the death of Lamar Miles, 23, who was shot in a Marietta home on Sunday.
Officers were dispatched at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of gunfire at 1426 Bellemeade Court.
Miles was found lying in his bed with gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Marietta Police Department.
The police found evidence suggesting that the gun fire came from outside the house. Multiple other residents were inside when the shooting occurred. A woman was grazed by a bullet but refused medical transport to a hospital.
The shooting is under active investigation. MPD spokesman Chuck McPhilamy stressed that anyone who knows anything about Miles' death should come forward.
"We have just begun the investigation into this tragic incident and need the public's help coming up with information about what led to this shooting," he said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Marietta Police Detective Ellenson at 770-794-5477 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.