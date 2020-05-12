Twenty-three students in Cobb schools and five at Marietta High School have been named 2020 Georgia Scholars by the Georgia Department of Education.
The Georgia Scholar program identifies and honors high school seniors who have "achieved excellence in school and community life," according to the education department's news release.
Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who go above and beyond in school, community activities and at home, the news release says.
The students named have carried heavy course loads during their four years of high school, performed excellently in all courses, participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities and have assumed roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her high school diploma.
“It is always special to recognize a new class of Georgia Scholars, but I have to say it is even more meaningful to recognize these students from the class of 2020,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “In the face of disappointing circumstances and delayed plans, these students have displayed great resilience, maturity, and grace. I am honored to recognize their accomplishments and wish them well as they proceed into futures that, despite this temporary setback, are still worthy of great hope.”
In Cobb, these students were named 2020 Georgia Scholars:
- Olivia Davie, Pope High School
- Chaudry Amal, Pope High School
- Ian Bugbee, Pope High School
- Nia George, Allatoona High School
- Austin Klepper, Allatoona High School
- Kyle Kunberger, Kell High School
- Ursula Cole, Walton High School
- Helen Liu, Walton High School
- Maya Topiwala, Walton High School
- Wyatt Pitts, Walton High School
- Anant Rajan, Walton High School
- Anna Brackett, Harrison High School
- Alexandra Parsons, Harrison High School
- Phillip Surratt, Harrison High School
- Mallory Kiger, Harrison High School
- Sierra Wehrenberg, Hillgrove High School
- Mollie Robertson, Hillgrove High School
- Jennifer Harnage, Hillgrove High School
- Evan Montoya, Hillgrove High School
- Javier Rodriguez, Kennesaw Mountain High School
- Shail Patel, Lassiter High School
- Emma Sorckoff, Lassiter High School
- Jenna Holton, Sprayberry High School
At Marietta High, these students received the recognition:
- Kieran Holton
- Kameron Herrero
- Robert Schnatmeier
- William Mayfield
- Oscar Baglivio
