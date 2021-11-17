Cobb County has selected a series of parcels next to Birney Elementary School as the potential site for the forthcoming Osborne community and/or recreation center.
County commissioners will vote Tuesday on the approval of a contract purchasing the roughly 21 acres of land on Smyrna-Powder Springs Road for approximately $2.05 million, and said at a work session Wednesday they were glad to see some progress finally being made on the 2016 SPLOST project.
“This is one of the first projects that I considered when I came in office, because that community was saying how underserved they were,” said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who formerly represented the area as a district commissioner.
As Parks Director Michael Brantley noted, the site will be in walking distance for a number of schools in the area. Osborne High School is just a mile up Favor Road, while Milford Elementary is about a mile and a half away.
Largely undeveloped, the property was recently the site of a minor controversy around a rezoning proposal. KCG Development, an Indianapolis-based firm, had proposed to build nearly 120 apartments on the property, prompting outcry from neighbors that the project would invite crime into their neighborhood.
The rezoning application was recommended for denial by the county’s zoning staff and Planning Commission, but ultimately was withdrawn before it was heard by the Board of Commissioners.
Plans for what form the center will ultimately take are still hazy, as is a construction timeline, according to Brantley.
“We’re hoping to have between $10 million and $11 million (for) construction — bricks and mortar money. One of the things that we're going to do is a public engagement process to go out and ask the residents what do they want,” Brantley told the MDJ.
“We say community/recreation center. There's a little bit of a difference between a community center and a rec center for us. Rec center means gym, things like that. Community center means gathering place. We may want to do both inside of one building. We may want to be a little bit more heavy on the recreational. We may want to be a little bit more heavy on the community. We don't really know, but we’re gonna ask that,” he added.
Certain amenities, like an aquatic center, aren’t in the cards right now given the project’s budget, but could be further explored down the road, he said.
