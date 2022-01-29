The 2022 Marietta Daily Journal’s Citizen of the Year award went to three of Cobb County’s leaders behind the Atlanta Braves, MDJ Publisher Otis Brumby III announced Saturday.
Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller, President and CEO of Braves Development Company Mike Plant and General Manager and President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos were all recognized as Citizens of the Year at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's 80th Annual Dinner celebration, presented by Wellstar, on Saturday at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
The trio were selected for their efforts behind changing the face and trajectory of Cobb by not only bringing the Braves to the county, but making Cobb County home to the 2021 World Series Champions. Their efforts were also reinforced by Braves fans, who achieved the second highest rate of attendance at an Major League Baseball stadium for the 2021 season.
The MDJ has presented its Citizen of the Year award each year at the Cobb Chamber annual dinner since 1963. Past recipients have included former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, former Gov. Roy Barnes and former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harris Hines.
More than 1,000 business and community leaders attended the black-tie optional dinner affair, including military leaders, economic development partners and elected officials. Brian Bohannon, Head Football Coach of Kennesaw State University served as the event’s master of ceremonies.
The evening included a robust program, including outgoing Chairman, John Loud of LOUD Security Systems, Inc., passing the leadership to 2022 Chairwoman Britt Fleck of Georgia Power. In his address, Loud celebrated the collective efforts of the Chamber and how it served as a champion for businesses and the community over the past two years.
During the evening, Loud presented several prestigious awards to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to enhance the quality of the Chamber’s programming and the quality of life in Cobb.
The 2022 Len Gilbert Award was given to Stephen Vault of Wellstar Health System. This award is presented to an outstanding board member who, through his or her leadership, commitment and dedication, achieved new heights for a Chamber program or event. Vault was honored for his work as the SelectCobb Board Chairman. During 2021, Vault elevated Cobb’s economic development efforts and strengthened strategic partnerships in the county and the state. Under his leadership, the SelectCobb initiative had a record setting year with the most active project pipeline ever and most completed projects in its history.
Loud’s final award of the evening, the Chairman’s Award, was presented to Jay Cunningham of Superior Plumbing, whose investment in the Marquee Monday event series, Chamber Membership Campaign and workforce development efforts have made a significant impact within the Chamber and Cobb community. Cunningham has led the Cobb Workforce Partnership for the past two years, in which he successfully launched its strategic plan, a workforce development summit and expanded the Chamber’s target industry councils.
