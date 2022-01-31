MDJ Publisher Otis Brumby III presented the Cobb County Citizen of the Year Award to (from left to right) President and CEO of Braves Development Company Mike Plant, Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller and General Manager and President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's 80th Annual Dinner celebration on Saturday at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
MDJ Publisher Otis Brumby III presented the Cobb County Citizen of the Year Award to (from left to right) President and CEO of Braves Development Company Mike Plant, Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller and General Manager and President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's 80th Annual Dinner celebration on Saturday at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
Cobb Chamber of Commerce
MDJ Publisher Otis Brumby III presented the Cobb County Citizen of the Year Award to the Braves trio.
CUMBERLAND — The 2022 Marietta Daily Journal’s Citizen of the Year Award went to three of Cobb County’s leaders behind the Atlanta Braves, MDJ Publisher Otis Brumby III announced Saturday.
Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller, President and CEO of Braves Development Company Mike Plant and General Manager and President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos were recognized as Citizens of the Year at the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce's 80th Annual Dinner celebration, held at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
The trio were selected for their efforts behind changing the face and trajectory of Cobb by not only bringing the Braves to the county, but making Cobb County home to the 2021 World Series Champions. Their efforts were reinforced by Braves fans, who achieved the second highest rate of attendance at a Major League Baseball stadium for the 2021 season.
The MDJ has presented its Citizen of the Year Award each year at the chamber's annual dinner since 1963. Past recipients have included former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, former Gov. Roy Barnes and former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harris Hines.
More than 1,000 business and community leaders attended the black-tie optional dinner affair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.