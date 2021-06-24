Marietta will host its Let Freedom Ring Parade on the morning of July 3, beginning at 10 a.m. Below is a list of parade entries:
Georgia Regional Mustang Club
Cobb County Republican Women's Club
Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Chapter One
Rainbow Post VFW and Auxiliary Post 2681
L/Cpl Squire Skip Wells #647 Marine Corps League
Miss Big Shanty Festival Queens
General Raymond G. Davis Metro Atlanta Young Marines
Seasonal Designs LLC
Sons Of Union Veterans
TVC Veterinary Clinic
United States of America's Miss Georgia Pageants
Mystical Parties
Cobb County Masonic Convention
Cub Scout Pack 252
Convention of States
Cobb County Bar Association
Mobile Azalea Trail Maids
Marietta City Council
"The Band" Marching Unit
Kennesaw Mountain Shrine Club
Michelle Cooper Kelly for Mayor
Georgia Military Vehicle Preservation Association (GA MVPA)
Marietta Lions Club
The School of The Georgia Ballet
A'Leanah Marie Dance Company
Daniele Johnson & Associates
Cobb County Community Services Board
Cheryl Richardson
Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion
Sparkles Family Fun Centers of Kennesaw
Vintage MGB Club
United Military Care
iHeartMedia
Scots of North Georgia
Andy Morris
Bach To Rock Sandy Plains
The Extension, Inc.
League of Women Voters Marietta-Cobb
Second Star Wishes Travel
Yaarab Shrine Red Devil Clowns
Marietta Middle School Theatre Arts Department
Classic Glass Corvette Club
Temperance Trailers & The Third Door
John Silvey for City Council Ward 2
Ted 4 Ward 4
Superior Court Judge Ann Harris
Friends of André Sims for Marietta City Council - Ward 6
Pro Shine Auto Detail Salon
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW)
Cobb County Public Library
Daza for Georgia
Kolorful Angel's/Iconic Dance Team
The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund of Georgia
Peter Alexander
Cobb County Composite Squadron - Civil Air Patrol
Navy League of the U.S., Atlanta Metropolitan Council
William Brown
Miss Cobb County Scholarship Competition
North Metro Church
Boy Scout Pack 144
Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols
Indian Motorcycle of Marietta/Indian Motorcycle Riders Group
Marietta City Schools
MUST Ministries
Mechel McKinley-Hoffman, Keller Knapp Realty
S D Productions
Marietta High School Drumline and Colorguard
Marietta City Council Member Ward 7 - Joseph Goldstein
Georgia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans
Cobb County Sheriff's Office
Cobb County Democratic Committee
Knights of Columbus, Assembly 2161
Rick Kuhns
TruPrep Emergency Preparedness
Kelly's Zeroes: Historical Reenacting Organization
Cub Scouts Pack 702
Republican Party of Cobb County, Inc.
Committee to Elect Taneesha Marshall
WE r GroupEx
Cub Scout Pack 730
Libertarian Party of Cobb County
Sprayberry NJROTC
Marietta Fire Department
Military Reenactors
All American Motorsports
Mayor Steve Tumlin
