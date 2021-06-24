Marietta will host its Let Freedom Ring Parade on the morning of July 3, beginning at 10 a.m. Below is a list of parade entries:

Georgia Regional Mustang Club

Cobb County Republican Women's Club

Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Chapter One

Rainbow Post VFW and Auxiliary Post 2681

L/Cpl Squire Skip Wells #647 Marine Corps League

Miss Big Shanty Festival Queens

General Raymond G. Davis Metro Atlanta Young Marines

Seasonal Designs LLC

Sons Of Union Veterans

TVC Veterinary Clinic

United States of America's Miss Georgia Pageants

Mystical Parties

Cobb County Masonic Convention

Cub Scout Pack 252

Convention of States

Cobb County Bar Association

Mobile Azalea Trail Maids

Marietta City Council

"The Band" Marching Unit

Kennesaw Mountain Shrine Club

Michelle Cooper Kelly for Mayor

Georgia Military Vehicle Preservation Association (GA MVPA)

Marietta Lions Club

The School of The Georgia Ballet

A'Leanah Marie Dance Company

Daniele Johnson & Associates

Cobb County Community Services Board

Cheryl Richardson

Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion

Sparkles Family Fun Centers of Kennesaw

Vintage MGB Club

United Military Care

iHeartMedia

Scots of North Georgia

Andy Morris

Bach To Rock Sandy Plains

The Extension, Inc.

League of Women Voters Marietta-Cobb

Second Star Wishes Travel

Yaarab Shrine Red Devil Clowns

Marietta Middle School Theatre Arts Department

Classic Glass Corvette Club

Temperance Trailers & The Third Door

John Silvey for City Council Ward 2

Ted 4 Ward 4

Superior Court Judge Ann Harris

Friends of André Sims for Marietta City Council - Ward 6

Pro Shine Auto Detail Salon

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW)

Cobb County Public Library

Daza for Georgia

Kolorful Angel's/Iconic Dance Team

The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund of Georgia

Peter Alexander

Cobb County Composite Squadron - Civil Air Patrol

Navy League of the U.S., Atlanta Metropolitan Council

William Brown

Miss Cobb County Scholarship Competition

North Metro Church

Boy Scout Pack 144

Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols

Indian Motorcycle of Marietta/Indian Motorcycle Riders Group

Marietta City Schools

MUST Ministries

Mechel McKinley-Hoffman, Keller Knapp Realty

S D Productions

Marietta High School Drumline and Colorguard

Marietta City Council Member Ward 7 - Joseph Goldstein

Georgia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Cobb County Democratic Committee

Knights of Columbus, Assembly 2161

Rick Kuhns

TruPrep Emergency Preparedness

Kelly's Zeroes: Historical Reenacting Organization

Cub Scouts Pack 702

Republican Party of Cobb County, Inc.

Committee to Elect Taneesha Marshall

WE r GroupEx

Cub Scout Pack 730

Libertarian Party of Cobb County

Sprayberry NJROTC

Marietta Fire Department

Military Reenactors

All American Motorsports

Mayor Steve Tumlin

