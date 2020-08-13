The pandemic has wiped another event from the 2020 calendar.
Chalktoberfest, an annual weekend event of art, flowing beer taps and live music that brings nearly 100,000 people to Marietta Square, has been scrapped due to the spread of COVID-19.
Sally Macaulay, executive director of the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, said the event will no longer take place as scheduled on Oct. 10 and 11. The art festival will return in 2021.
“I am heartbroken that we have had to cancel our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Macaulay said. “It is devastating but we have to be concerned about the safety of all people who come to Chalktoberfest and the crowds are simply too great to be safe.”
Eduin Rosell, a Kennesaw-based artist who has participated in every Chalktoberfest, battled COVID-19 himself and said the cancellation was the right choice.
"I recently was hospitalized in the ICU with COVID," Rosell said. "For me, it's going to be one of those things where I think it's probably the safest and best thing for them to do. It sucks because I love this event. I'm one of the only local artists, and I look forward to it. It's my way to give back to the community, but I prefer not to give them COVID, so for me, I think it's a good thing."
Rosell said he hopes to find other ways to support the museum this year.
According to Macaulay, Chalktoberfest typically funds exhibitions, events and operation costs for the museum. The museum’s board made the final decision to cancel this year’s event, and museum staff were also involved in the decision.
The cancellation means there will be no chalk displays from local or international artists, no craft beer festival and no free live concerts.
“Everyone has been very understanding about the call to cancel the festival even though it is disappointing,” Macaulay said. “They know how big the crowds are and realize it was the responsible thing to do. We have to follow CDC guidelines and this event was of the highest risk for transmission of the disease.”
Macaulay said Chalktoberfest has its roots in a 2012 Marietta Art in the Park event. That year, the museum welcomed two artists from California to display their work at the museum. A year later, 20 artists from California and Florida showed off their work on Marietta Square. The first Marietta Chalkfest took place in 2014, welcoming 40 artists from across the country, and the 2015 edition of the event was the first official Chalktoberfest.
Over the last three years, the museum has welcomed between 100 and 120 artists to Chalktoberfest, bringing in international creators from Mexico, Italy, Ukraine, Argentina and other nations. This is the first cancellation in Chalktoberfest’s history.
Macaulay said the museum made the decision in June not to bring international artists to the Marietta Chalktoberfest. The museum then cut the craft beer festival to accommodate social distancing and mask regulations.
“The CDC lists an event of this size to be incredibly high risk in terms of community transmission of COVID-19,” Macaulay said. “I spoke with the city of Marietta in July who told me that they had canceled all festivals through August and they would let me know 6 weeks prior to our event if we could have the event or not. Due to the amount of planning and money that is needed months in advance in order to prepare for the event, we had no choice but to cancel the event.”
The 2021 edition of Chalktoberfest is set to take place October 9-10, 2021.
