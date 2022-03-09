MARIETTA — Cobb County closed the book this week on the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, a six-year effort that raised nearly $950 million for infrastructure spending.
Originally anticipated to generate $750 million when approved by the voters in 2014, the fund hit that mark in early 2021. Of the $197.9 million raised over that benchmark, Cobb has been left with an extra $145 million to spend after it makes its payouts to the county’s six cities.
The bulk of that money was doled out by county commissioners a year ago for parks improvements, historic preservation efforts, fire stations, and more.
Commissioners then voted Tuesday to put the last of the sales tax collections — about $31 million — into a host of projects.
“We have received our final check from the state, as of the end of January,” said Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi, who added that the funds are required to be dedicated to projects in the original 2016 SPLOST list.
Of the $31 million pot, roughly half will head into transportation projects including drainage work and intersection improvements. Receiving $1 million is the long-awaited Silver Comet Trail Connector, which aims to eventually extend the path eastward from Smyrna and connect with the Atlanta Beltline on the city’s west side.
The trail will follow a disused CSX railway near Plant Atkinson Road. The latest status update from Cobb’s SPLOST oversight committee indicates construction will begin later this year, with an expected completion date of September 2024.
Another long-time-coming project receiving more funding is the improvement of Stout Park, the tract of hundreds of acres running up against the Paulding County line in southwest Cobb.
The county acquired the first 90-acre slice of that land in the 1990s as a donation from attorney Richard Stout, and added on the remainder of the property from parks bond purchases in 2008 and 2018.
The Board of Commissioners approved a master plan for the park back in 2019, laying out an ambitious vision for an archery range, some 10 miles of trails, and the county’s first dedicated equestrian facility. Today, the park is only open for scheduled programs, and not daily public access.
Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area, told the MDJ the first phase of construction will focus on a parking area and buildout of the trails. The timeline for the project, however, remains listed as “TBD.”
Sheffield said her constituents are particularly jazzed for the rebuild of the community center at Old Clarkdale Park, which dated from the 1930s and burned to the ground five years ago. Situated just north of downtown Austell, the community center got a boost of $700,000 in funding Tuesday.
“The community center will be slightly smaller than the (previous) one, but that’s OK,” Sheffield said. “People are really excited about us rolling that back into the fray.”
Other major expenditures approved by the board Tuesday include the following:
- $1 million each for jail renovations and new vehicles for the Cobb Sheriff’s Office;
- $500,000 total for intersection improvements at Oakdale and Buckner roads and Acworth Due West and Mars Hill Church roads;
- $2 million to address a sinkhole on Leland Drive;
- $8.5 million to be set aside for required local funding matches for state and federally-subsidized projects.
