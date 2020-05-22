Marietta City Schools says its students will still be able to receive free meals at one of 19 locations in the county and one in Atlanta through the summer months.
Since the school building closures began March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marietta School District has been delivering meals directly to students who need them on eight bus routes. District spokeswoman Jen Brock said from that point through the end of the school year, 249,023 meals had been delivered.
Summer meals will now come from the school system's participation in the federal Seamless Summer Option program, which provides free meals to school-aged children while school is out of session for the summer.
Brock said there is no income threshold or registration required for participation, and any child under age 18 may receive a free meal at any of the 20 locations now through July 31.
MUST Ministries meal kits, with five days' worth of breakfast and lunch items, will be provided at some pickup locations, while other locations will provide components of one breakfast and one lunch per meal kit.
Meal kits will be available for pick up at the locations, dates and times listed below. MUST locations are identified with an asterisk:
- *Acworth United Methodist Church: 4340 Collins Circle, Acworth
- June 1 through July 31, Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Clifton Ridge Townhomes: 676 Horizon Place, Marietta
- May 26 through July 24, Monday through Friday from 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Cobb County Head Start Pre-K Site: 461 Allgood Road, Marietta
- June 15 through July 10, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
- Garden Terrace Apartments: 658 Kiowa Drive, Marietta
- May 26 through July 24, Monday through Friday from 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
- Girls Inc.: 461 Manget Street, Marietta
- July 6 through July 24, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Hillcrest Apartments: 642 Allgood Road, Marietta
- May 26 through July 24, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
- *Kingsley Village: 595 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- June 1 through July 31, Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- *Life Changing Walk of Faith Church: 3178 Washington Road, East Point
- June 1 through July 31, Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- *McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church: 3915 Macland Road, Powder Springs
- June 1 through July 31, Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- *Marietta First Presbyterian Church: 189 Church St., Marietta
- June 1 through July 31, Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mosaic Church Marietta: 1528 Austell Road, Marietta
- June 1 through July 23, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon.
- *Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church: 851 South Gordon Road, Austell
- June 1 through July 31, Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- *Orange Hill Baptist Church: 4293 Austell Road, Austell
- June 1 through July 31, Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- *Premier Apartments: 7200 Premier Lane, Austell
- June 1 through July 31, Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Rivers of Hope Community Development: 1507 Hurt Road, Marietta
- June 1 through July 24, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Roswell Street Baptist Church: 774 Roswell Street, Marietta
- May 26 through July 23, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- *St. Luke United Methodist Church: 5115 Brookwood Dr., Mableton
- June 1 through July 31, Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Salvation Army: 202 Waterman Street, Marietta
- June 1 through July 24, Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.
- *Tillman House Resource Center: 940 Concord Road, Smyrna
- June 1 through July 31, Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- YELLS: 779 Franklin Gateway, Marietta
- June 8 through July 24, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
