Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera has proposed an up to $1 million virtual learning program to be offered next school year for families still wary of COVID-19.
The school board will discuss the program at Tuesday's work session, and Rivera is asking for the board's approval for the program at next week's regular meeting.
The board's agenda also includes summer learning initiatives to address a potential for learning loss observed during the pandemic's school closures.
The virtual learning program will be offered beginning in August and only for the 2021-22 school year, according to the school board's agenda item. Rivera said the district will reevaluate whether a virtual option is necessary as access to COVID-19 vaccinations improves and the state of the pandemic changes.
The program will be funded with money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
District officials say priorities for the program are offering a "quality learning experience" and limiting teachers — as much as possible — from having to teach both virtual and in-person classes at the same time.
The plan includes funding of additional teachers, counselors and instructional technology support for classes of all grade levels. If virtual enrollment declines over the course of the school year, the district says virtual staff will transition to in-person as support staff or teachers, where needed.
Elementary school students who want to use the virtual option will have to commit for at least nine weeks, while middle and high school students will have to commit for a minimum of one semester.
The district will also continue to provide both virtual and in-person academics this summer, but Rivera said a couple programs will target students who may need the most help.
The superintendent is proposing that the district partner with Kennesaw State University's Fast Start Academy, which the university established to help "address learning gaps for students from economically disadvantaged homes," according to the agenda item.
The program pairs 40 Marietta students with KSU undergraduate education students, supervised by KSU personnel, for four weeks of literacy skills. The students would be transported to KSU from Lockheed and Park Street elementary schools and participate in daily schedules including lessons in science, technology, engineering and math literacy; reading basics; applying reading to digital skills; and other topics. The program is scheduled to run daily for four weeks during the month of June.
KSU would pay for $16,000 of the nearly $29,000 cost of the program. Marietta's cost would come out of CARES money.
And if the board approves a $30,000 contract with EdNavigator, as is expected, the district will offer Camp Kinda for first through fifth graders this summer. The camp is a supplement to the virtual and in-person summer academics the district is already offering, and gives families the choice of asynchronous academic activities for students.
Rivera said the program, which would also be paid for with CARES money, aims to give families with work and summer camp obligations an option other than set summer school schedules.
Among other items, the board is expected to:
- Discuss the fiscal 2022 budget, which includes an expected average 7.5% raise for all school district staff. The district’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30. The board is scheduled to adopt the budget in mid-June;
- Consider the $126,363 purchase of seating from H.E. Hodge Company for the Marietta Middle School auditorium;
- Consider the $31,777 installation of flooring by L.W. Richardson for the Marietta Middle School auditorium; and
- Consider the school board meeting schedule for the 2021-22 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.