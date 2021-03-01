SMYRNA — A new homestyle comfort food restaurant was greeted Monday by Smyrna city officials, police officers, firefighters, and local American Legion veterans and their families.
1911 Biscuits and Burgers has been serving Southern comfort food at 3120 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna since December, but it officially opened its doors at a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
The Smyrna restaurant is owned Brian Kennington and Terry Kirby, who also run Red Sky Tapas and Bar in Marietta.
Kennington said the restaurant serves “good, Southern, handcrafted comfort food,” with menu items made from scratch. Favorites include homemade buttermilk biscuits and chili dogs.
Kirby, a Smyrna resident, said that the idea for a new location had been in the works for a few years.
The restaurant has partnered with the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation and American Legion Post 160, and presented $1,600 checks to each of them at the ribbon cutting.
“We’ll be doing fundraisers and helping raise attention and support throughout the year,” Kirby said. “If we can get enough, one day we’ll be able to do that the same way Firehouse Subs does.
The restaurant’s name is a nod to military and first responders, derived from the Colt 1911, the standard issue sidearm for the United States Armed Forces from 1911-1985, and “911” for police, fire and emergency medical teams, according to the owners. The outdoor design is made to be reminiscent of an old country store.
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton gave his best wishes to the new restaurant owners.
“This is a perfect example of how a business starts here and has a partnership with the community right from the beginning,” he said before cutting the ribbon. “They’ve got the community spirit that we all want in businesses here. … I can’t thank you enough for doing business here, and I hope you’re here for a really long time.”
Ken Burke of Smyrna, an American Legion veteran, said the food is “very good” after finishing a double burger.
“We had barely sat down and the food was already ready,” he said.
Roger Madden of Smyrna brought his children, Mackenzie and Parker, for lunch.
“The staff is friendly, and the food is great,” Madden said.
1911 Biscuits and Burgers is open for breakfast and lunch, 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.1911biscuits.com.
