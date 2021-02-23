The residents of 15 apartments at a Smyrna apartment complex were displaced by a fire on Sunday, according to the Smyrna Fire Department. The American Red Cross is assisting 19 displaced residents, according to Red Cross spokesperson Ronnika McFall.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred at Cortland at the Village in Smyrna, according to Smyrna Fire Department spokesman Eric Mohrmann. This was the third fire at Cortland at the Village in less than a year.
Firefighters were dispatched at 12:25 p.m. Sunday and upon arrival, fought the fire for about three hours, Mohrmann said. The cause of the fire is not yet known and still being investigated.
Four units of the 16-unit building suffered significant fire damage, particularly to the roof. The rest of the units received “a little bit of smoke and water damage,” Mohrmann said. All residents of the building, which had one vacant apartment, were displaced by the fire. Mohrmann was not sure whether the building would be torn down or repaired.
In July 2020, a fire affected 10 families at the complex. Just a few weeks prior, in June, 24 units at a separate building were damaged in a fire. The June fire was ruled accidental, Mohrmann said, and the July fire was weather related.
“There’s no concerns as to any kind of link between them,” Mohrmann said.
