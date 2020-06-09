Cobb County announced Tuesday afternoon that 19 voting precincts would stay open until 8 p.m., an hour later than scheduled, "after various issues caused those precincts to delay opening at 7 a.m. this morning."
Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard approved the order allowing the precincts to remain open late after it was requested by elections officials.
The request cited "significant voting machine complications" at the affected precincts.
Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote at the precincts listed below.
- Addison 01
- Austell 1A
- Bells Ferry 04
- Clarkdale 01
- Cooper 01
- Eastside 02
- Elizabeth 01
- Elizabeth 03
- Mableton 01
- Oregon 04
- Oregon 05
- Palmer 01
- Powder Springs 1A
- Powder Springs 2A
- Powder Springs 3A
- Riverside 01
- Sewell Mill 03
- Sope Creek 02
- Sweetwater 02
