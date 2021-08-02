An 18-year-old Marietta man was killed Sunday night when he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle on Atlanta Road, just over a mile north of Campbell High School, according to police.
According to investigators, Ivan Gonzalez was driving a blue 2016 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle south on Atlanta Road just past 10:15 p.m. "at a speed in excess of the posted 45 mph limit," when a silver 2021 Toyota Corolla turned left out of a driveway on Atlanta Road, near Ledford Street, to head north.
Cobb Police Officer Shenise Barner said the Toyota entered the path of the Yamaha, and the vehicles collided. Barner said the crash caused the Toyota to leave the road and overturn with the motorcycle attached to the side of the Toyota.
Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla, 25-year-old Yahudah Ysrael of Norcross, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Barner said.
The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
