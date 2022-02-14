Cobb County police are investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old Marietta man Sunday on I-75 south of Delk Road.

A silver 2003 Toyota Camry, occupied by two unnamed 18-year-olds, was rear-ended by a red semi-truck pulling a 53-foot trailer, ejecting the 18-year-olds, police said.

The passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Toyota was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. 

The driver of the semi-truck, Sean Fletcher, 56, of Plantation, Florida was transported to Wellstar Kennestone "with complaint of minor injury."

According to the report, names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Police believe a mechanical issue may have contributed to this crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit at 770-499-3987.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.