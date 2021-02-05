An 18-year-old from Hiram is facing a vehicular homicide charge after police say he hit a truck and caused it to strike a pedestrian.
According to his arrest warrant, Thomas Wayne Lester was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Campbell Road in Smyrna when he struck a stopped 2015 Toyota Tacoma, causing it to "leap forward and strike a pedestrian crossing at/near a cross walk."
The pedestrian was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died.
Lester was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide and following too closely, jail records show. He has been released on a $5,000 bond.
