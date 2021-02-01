A crash Saturday evening on Mableton Parkway left a woman dead and a teenager facing vehicular homicide and other charges, according to Cobb County police.
According to investigators, the crash happened at 5:03 p.m. Saturday when a white Chevrolet Suburban, driven by John Rangel-Gonzalez, 18, of Mableton, collided with the left side of a blue Ford Mustang attempting to turn left out of the private drive at 6660 Mableton Parkway.
The driver of the Ford Mustang, who police have not publicly identified, was fatally injured and died on the scene. Police have not yet notified her next of kin.
Rangel-Gonzalez had minor injuries, police said. Rangel-Gonzalez was arrested at the scene and charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding, and driving without a license. He was booked into the Cobb County jail, and has since been released on a $20,000 bond.
The passenger of the Chevrolet Suburban, Reynaldo Lackey, 20, of Mableton, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
