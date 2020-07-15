A 17-year-old shot by police after brandishing a gun while fleeing arrest died Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Vincent Demario Truitt of Atlanta was shot by a Cobb County police officer after he brandished a gun while fleeing arrest in Austell Monday, according to a GBI news release.
Truitt was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition Monday. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday by the Cobb County Medical Examiner's office.
Monday morning, Cobb County Police Department officers found three men in a car that had been reported stolen earlier that day in Atlanta, according to the news release. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the car fled, eventually stopping behind a building at 270 Riverside Parkway.
Two suspects, one of which was Truitt, fled on foot. He was shot by an officer after brandishing a handgun, according to police.
Officers say they recovered a firearm from the scene. No officers were injured.
The two other suspects were arrested: One, a 17-year-old, on an outstanding arrest warrant; the other, a 15-year-old, on charges related to the stolen vehicle.
The GBI is investigating the shooting. Its findings will be submitted to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to the GBI.
