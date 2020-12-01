A 15-year-old riding a scooter was killed Thanksgiving in a crash in western Cobb County.

According to Cobb police, a burgundy 2001 Yamaha CW5ON-R scooter, driven by a 15-year-old boy, collided with a curb on Hadaway Road approaching a bridge over Allatoona Creek at 4:49 p.m. Thursday. The rider became separated from the scooter in the road and was hit by a black 2008 BMW 328i.

The boy, who has not been identified publicly by police, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

The driver of the BMW 328i, Aaron Owens, 20, of Acworth, was not injured.

An investigation of the crash is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.