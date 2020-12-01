A 15-year-old riding a scooter was killed Thanksgiving in a crash in western Cobb County.
According to Cobb police, a burgundy 2001 Yamaha CW5ON-R scooter, driven by a 15-year-old boy, collided with a curb on Hadaway Road approaching a bridge over Allatoona Creek at 4:49 p.m. Thursday. The rider became separated from the scooter in the road and was hit by a black 2008 BMW 328i.
The boy, who has not been identified publicly by police, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.
The driver of the BMW 328i, Aaron Owens, 20, of Acworth, was not injured.
An investigation of the crash is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.