A bicyclist who was hit by a car on North Marietta Parkway and later died has been identified as a 15-year-old boy.
The bicyclist was Robert Schulz of Marietta, police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
According to Marietta Police Department, an initial investigation showed a 2010 Nissan Maxima, operated by 25-year-old Desmond Sipplin of Marietta, was traveling east on the North Loop when his vehicle struck Schulz near the Interstate 75 North ramp intersection on Aug. 26.
Schulz was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
According to his obituary, Schulz, a sophomore at Kell High School, is remembered as a kindhearted boy and bright student who made people around him smile and laugh. He is survived by his parents, a twin sister and two brothers.
A fundraiser for autism research, called "Team Robby," has been set up in Schulz's memory. Part of the fund will be used as a scholarship for an autistic student to attend college. To donate, visit bit.ly/3lEQIIL. As of Tuesday, the fund had surpassed its goal and raised over $21,000.
A memorial service will be at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home on Marietta Square at 11 a.m. on Thursday with the Rev. Robert Certain officiating.
Marietta has seen two bicyclists die in car crashes within a week. Monday morning, Derek Johnson, 49, of Marietta died after he was riding his bicycle and was struck on Cobb Parkway.
Marietta Police are still investigating both crashes. Anyone with information about the Aug. 26 crash is asked to contact Investigator Jon Johnson at 770-794-5384. Those with information about Derek Johnson's death are asked to contact Sgt. B. Honea at 770-794-5344.
