Dallas-based Remington Hotels, the company that manages the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center, announced Monday that a $15 million facelift for the hotel is complete.
“We are thrilled to breathe new life into the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center,” said Remington chief operating officer Stan Kennedy in the announcement. “It has been a great honor working with the City of Marietta, Ashford Hospitality and Premier Project Management to update this iconic property.”
The city issued a $15 million bond to Remington to fund the renovations, per City Manager Bill Bruton. The deal also included an extension of Remington’s lease agreement with the city, which owns the property. The renovations were needed, Remington told the city, to keep the Hilton brand, which requires certain standards of its hotels. The renovations allowed the hotel to extend the branding agreement for 20 years.
Remington will pay back the bond to the city, with interest, in addition to its lease payments.
“The interest we’re going to get off of them paying us is more than the interest that we would get with that money sitting in the bank,” Bruton said.
The beginning of the bond repayments was delayed, however, Bruton said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city delayed the repayment to allow the hotel industry to bounce back.
The hotel’s lease payments are also partially funded by Marietta’s portion of the county hotel/motel tax. A piece of the tax revenue is used to deduct from the amount Remington pays.
The renovations, Bruton said, are the first “total refresh” of the facility since it was built in 1996.
According to Remington, the renovations were led by design firm Premier Project Management and include “reimagined guestrooms, conference spaces, common areas and dining outlets.”
The 200-key hotel retains the same colonial theme. The hotel includes more than 27,000 feet of pre-function, ballroom and meeting space, an outdoor pool, fitness center, business center and two dining options.
Per Bruton, the renovations include updates to the carpeting, drapes, beds, furniture, paint and wall coverings. On the back-of-house side, they include new equipment replacement for the elevator and heating and air systems, among other things.
Bruton added a few things have not been completed, such as repainting the exterior of the building.
