A 23-year-old man died in Kennesaw on Sunday night after two armed groups quarreled at an apartment complex, police said.
On Wednesday, Cobb police said Devere Blake died at the Kennesaw apartment complex after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck. According to police, 11 arrests have been made in connection with the fight. On Monday, police arrested a juvenile who shot Blake, charging him with aggravated assault and felony murder.
Police also arrested six adults between the ages of 17 and 21, as well as four juveniles who were all involved in the fight. Police charged the 10 arrested individuals with party to the crime of aggravated assault and felony murder.
On Tuesday, police obtained warrants for a 17-year-old male and another juvenile for party to the crime of aggravated assault and felony murder.
Police did not release any names of those arrested.
Police responded to a Kennesaw apartment complex at about 10:20 p.m., according to a news release issued by Cobb Police Officer Shenise McDonald. When they arrived, they found Blake with a gunshot wound to the neck. After calling additional officers, police noticed several cars attempting to leave the area. Officers stopped the fleeing vehicles to find anyone involved in the shooting.
“Through interviews, it was revealed the shooting was the result of two groups who were previously engaged in a physical altercation at a nearby gas station,” McDonald said in the news release. “During the altercation, a firearm was produced and used in a threatening manner towards one group, and the group left the area. The rival groups agreed to later meet at the apartment complex in Kennesaw and continue with the confrontation.”
Police said Blake was armed with a handgun at the apartment complex. After Blake and his group arrived at the apartments, the opposing group arrived with handguns.
“During the encounter, a juvenile suspect shot the victim in the neck, causing his death,” police said. “Immediately after the shooting, one individual involved in the incident remained on scene with the victim, while all other involved parties attempted to flee the area and conceal evidence.”
Police said they reviewed witness reports and video from the nearby gas station to determine that all individuals at the fight were there willingly.
An investigation is ongoing, and Cobb police ask anyone with information about the fight to contact the Cobb County Crimes against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
