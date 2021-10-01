The above graph from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows COVID-19 deaths in Cobb County since the start of the pandemic. The tall red line at the far right of the graph shows the 13 deaths recorded Friday, Oct. 1.
Even as new COVID-19 cases have sharply declined in Cobb County over the past two weeks, deaths, a lagging indicator, are at their highest point since February. Cobb recorded 13 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the average over the past week to 4.9 deaths per day.
Though cases have declined, Cobb still has more than 400 cases per 100,000 people, Cobb-Douglas Public Health said this week. Anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people is considered high transmission.
People who have not been vaccinated now make up the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths. A Georgia Department of Public Health report released Tuesday found 94.5% of the approximately 10,000 Georgians killed by COVID-19 from Jan. 2 through Sept. 28 were unvaccinated.
Approximately 45% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 55% have received at least one dose.
In Cobb, 54% are fully vaccinated and 60% have received at least one dose, per the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools did not release their weekly COVID-19 numbers this Friday as both schools have been on fall break all week.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
Category
10/01/21
Change
Cases
81,829
+165
Hospitalizations
3,924
+12
Deaths
1,187
+13
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
Category
10/01/21
Change
Cases
1,225,670
+2,481
Hospitalizations
81,112
+224
Deaths
22,626
+143
As of Friday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 392 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 84% of them unvaccinated. The system had 116 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 91% of them unvaccinated, and 88 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 92% of them unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.