Thirteen Cobb students were named as college-sponsored National Merit Scholars this week and will receive between $500 and $2,000 annually from the school they plan to attend.
Of the 13 scholarship winners, seven are Wheeler High School graduates, four are graduates of Walton High School, one is from Sprayberry High School and one is from Lassiter High School.
The students are among 3,100 scholarship recipients across the U.S., and an additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Each Cobb student’s name, probable career field and intended college are as follows:
♦ Alexander Mena, Wheeler High School
♦ Probable career field: Pediatrics
♦ Intended college: University of Georgia
♦ Sai Anoop Avunuri, Walton High School
♦ Probable career field: Computer science
♦ Intended college: University of Georgia
♦ Eric Brewster, Walton High School
♦ Probable career field: Finance
♦ Intended college: University of Florida
♦ Caroline Brooks, Walton High School
♦ Probable career field: Criminology
♦ Intended college: University of Georgia
♦ Matthew House, Wheeler High School
♦ Probable career field: Computer programming
♦ Intended college: University of Georgia
♦ Caroline Hugh, Wheeler High School
♦ Probable career field: Urban/city planning
♦ University of Chicago
♦ Anushka Jain, Wheeler High School
♦ Probable career field: Quantitative analysis
♦ Intended college: Emory University
♦ Alexander Krupp, Walton High School
♦ Probable career field: Computer science
♦ Intended college: Arizona State University
♦ Samuel Maloney, Wheeler High School
♦ Probable career field: Political science
♦ Intended college: University of South Carolina
♦ Allison Mawn, Sprayberry High School
♦ Probable career field: Journalism
♦ Intended college: University of Georgia
♦ Aniketh Tadepalli, Wheeler High School
♦ Probable career field: Medicine
♦ Intended college: University of Alabama at Birmingham
♦ Charles Yu, Wheeler High School
♦ Probable career field: Aerospace engineering
♦ Intended college: Purdue University
♦ Aidan Payne, Lassiter High School
♦ Probable career field: Applied mathematics
♦ Intended college: University of Alabama
