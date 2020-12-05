Mableton’s premier destination for handcrafted holiday gifts, the 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Market, is underway at the Mable House Arts Center. The market showcases work from local artisans and artists and includes a silent auction full of hidden treasures and offbeat antiques.
As with every aspect of the holiday season, the Holiday Market looks rather different in 2020 than in previous years. Due to COVID-19, gone is the Tea Room, the most popular feature of the market, which typically seats up to 125 guests a day for lunch. That alone has cost the market a large share of its usual revenue. Dave McDaniel, Treasurer for the Friends of the Mable House, estimated his organization is missing out on at least $1,200 in much-needed funds by eliminating the Tea Room.
The market itself is divided into two areas, benefiting two different causes. The first is made up of 24 booths where local artists have wares and artwork on display and for sale. From hand-crafted pottery, to fruit preserves, to intricate homemade jewelry, the booths are a hidden gem for Christmas shoppers.
The sale of those products also helps out the artists immensely, especially at a time when they have been struggling to find outlets to sell their work.
“I love to be able to help the artists who had all the things canceled, but at the end of the day, they support us. You know, they're they're a part of us. … We want to be able to give them every opportunity,” said Libby Geiselmayr, Arts Coordinator for Cobb County Parks and Recreation.
The silent auction and Tea Room, meanwhile, benefit the Friends of the Mable House. The organization works with Cobb County to keep up the 157-year-old structure. Their biggest expenditure is putting on the annual Harvest Festival, a free event that draws thousands to the house and surrounding property every fall.
Those funds have been hard to come by, as they have been for nonprofits everywhere this year. The silent auction typically raises another $3,000 on top of the Tea Room revenue. McDaniel hopes it will raise a portion of that money, but it’s the foundation’s “biggest event, dollars and cents wise.”
Usually, McDaniel said, “it's a big social event. People come and they they do lunch in the Tea Room, and then they go and shop.” On a busy afternoon, 75 to 100 people will pack the market; this year, capacity is capped at 18.
Fortunately, the Holiday Market isn’t done yet. “We didn't have much time that we can really advertise to the community,” McDaniel said, but he’s hopeful that word of mouth will spread and generate more interest.
The market will run every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 13. It’s located inside the Mable House Arts Center at 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.