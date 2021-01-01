A fire in Marietta displaced residents of eight apartments on New Year’s Day, including a dog and a pair of pet turtles.
According to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, 11 emergency units, including some from the Marietta Fire Department, responded to the fire at Westminster Square, 2401 Windy Hill Road SE.
The apartments are near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway and are about 2.5 miles south of Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Several residents were assessed for smoke inhalation, but none were taken to a hospital, according to an email from Nick Danz, a spokesperson for Cobb Fire and Emergency Services.
Danz said one person was examined on scene for an arm injury.
“Marietta Engine 55/Squad 55 did a great job on fire attack and search. Engine 2 quickly got them water, the remaining units evacuated occupants, conducted rescues, and EMS,” a Facebook post from the Cobb agency states.
The Facebook post went on to say, “Occupants and their dogs were able to evacuate through a second story window. FF Giddings was able to rescue their two turtles.”
The number of people displaced by the fire was not known by press time. Danz noted they were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Danz said nothing suspicious is believed responsible at this time.
