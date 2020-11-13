A little more than a week after Cobb high schoolers had the option to return to in-person learning, 13 out of the district’s 17 high schools reported at least one case of COVID-19. Ten cases were reported at Harrison High School alone.
High school campuses opened for on-site classes on Nov. 5. Friday was the first day Cobb County Schools reported coronavirus data for its high schools.
On Friday, the school system’s website listed 615 confirmed cases across the district as of July 1, an increase of 104 cases since last week. Approximately 112,000 students are in the school system, the second-largest in the state. About half of those students are taking classes in person.
In addition to the 13 high schools, this week’s cases were at 28 elementary schools and 13 middle schools — a total of 54 schools.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff. It also does not specify how many cases are in each school other than to report there are less than 10 positive cases at all of the affected schools, with the exception of Harrison.
The elementary schools in this week’s report include Argyle, Baker, Birney, Blackwell, Bryant, Bullard, Chalker, City View, Clay Harmony Leland, Compton, Davis, Dowell, Fair Oaks, Ford, Frey, Hayes, Hendricks, Hollydale, Kincaid, Mountain View, Murdock, Powder Springs, Riverside, Sedalia Park, Shallowford Falls, Teasley, Varner and Vaughan.
Affected middle schools are Campbell, Cooper, Daniell, Dickerson, Dodgen, East Cobb, Garrett, Lindley, Lost Mountain, Lovinggood, McCleskey, McClure and Simpson.
The high schools are Allatoona, Campbell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern, North Cobb, Pope, South Cobb, Walton and Wheeler.
Marietta City Schools reported nine coronavirus cases this week at a total of seven locations. According to its website, two students at Marietta Middle School and two at Marietta High School have the virus. A.L. Burruss Elementary, Lockheed and Park Street elementary schools reported one case each among their schools’ staff, and two cases were reported at the district’s central office.
Meanwhile, here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|11/13
|Change
|Cases
|23,656
|+109
|Hospitalizations
|2,066
|+10
|Deaths
|481
|+1
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|11/13
|Change
|Cases
|382,505
|+2,383
|Hospitalizations
|33,089
|+142
|Deaths
|8,418
|+22
The Cobb School district’s coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases/. Marietta City Schools' report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/domain/1490.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
