MABLETON — The Cobb Board of Commissioners was joined by the PARKS’ Recreation Board, the RiverLine group and members of the Mableton Improvement Coalition for the opening of Discovery Park at the River Line on Wednesday.
The county reports its newest 103-acre passive park includes more than one mile of river frontage and a variety of well-preserved Civil War-era earthworks. A portion of the property has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has deed restrictions which allow only its use as a historic park with passive recreation and interpretation.
