Marietta — Bill Dean has held several titles over the course of his life: newspaper boy, World War II veteran, insurance salesman, husband, father, woodworker, sailor, pilot, fisherman — the list seemingly never ends. The more you talk to him, the more titles you’ll find.
But, today, he adds a very special title to his life, one very few people can claim: centenarian.
In the sunroom of his Marietta home for nearly 55 years, Dean recently reflected on his 100 years: the adventurous tales, the many lives he has lived and the changes he has seen in the city he loves.
Dean was born in Woodstock, before the family farm burned to the ground when he was 1. At that time, his family moved into a house on Lawrence Street in Marietta and he has called the city his home nearly every year since. He was born in 1920, just after the world’s last major pandemic — the Spanish Flu of 1918 to 1920 — but doesn’t remember his family or anyone talking about that time.
He does remember his mother putting food on a little red wagon and taking it around to the poorer neighborhoods in Marietta during the Great Depression.
He lit up when talking about his first “driving lesson” at 5 years old. While he was waiting for his mother to finish grocery shopping at the drugstore at the corner of Atlanta and Roswell streets on the Marietta Square, their Model T began to roll down the hill. Dean steered it around other cars until someone jumped in and stopped it for him. Or when he rode his bicycle all the way to Canton and back for his Boy Scouts cycling merit badge. Or how the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre’s right portion of the lobby area was Bradley & Bandy Drugstore, where he would deliver prescriptions curbside and steal a sip of leftover milkshakes in the back from time to time. Or how the Strand used to have “bank nights,” where every ticket to that night’s movie had a number on it and local bankers would give out various prizes. Or even how he collected bets from his friends that his cousin Ruby could remove her own eyeball (a glass eye, unbeknownst to them), put it in her hand and put it back in her eye socket, for which he collected a pretty penny until she called up his mama and said he needed to stop making money off of her performing for his friends.
But when he was asked the more philosophical questions of the legacy he wants to leave behind, his humility quieted him a bit. Those were harder to share.
“I suppose I would just say be good to people,” he finally said. “Just try to treat everyone fairly.”
“A construction worker who worked on their house in Ellijay once told me, ‘I like your dad because he don’t high hat nobody,’” recalled his daughter, Debbie Dean Ducas. “He doesn’t have airs with anyone, he just accepts all as they are.”
Dean said most of his closest friends have passed on before him, but they live on in his memories. People like his Class of 1937 Marietta High School best friends Wally Groover, Ed Massey, Ross Reeves, Sam Lindley and Mickey Benson. Mr. Harris at the Marietta Daily Journal, who would give him a dime a week to deliver newspapers to the northeast part of town via bicycle, even putting them inside people’s doorways if they weren’t home (something Dean said you surely can’t do now). Mr. Richardson at the bike shop on the Marietta Square, who gave him an old front tire for his bicycle and fixed it up for him at no charge.
And of course the love of his life, the girl he met while delivering the MDJ in the 1930s, fell in love with after seeing her at a USO dance and was married to for 63 years, Martha Love West Dean. Martha Love passed away in 2007.
Dean said he and Martha Love would often dance in their living room for no reason, often to big band music, which he can’t understand why people don’t still love today.
“That music, you knew the words, you could sing along, it meant something to you. Music today, it’s just not that way,” he said.
Dean said he’s kept himself pretty happy and healthy, but that his longevity probably has something to do with his genes, too. Many of the men and women in his family lived well into their 90s, and having his “pride and joy,” his daughter and her husband, living with him now has helped, too.
Dean has countless more stories from his 100 years, and Ducas has been collecting them through the years in print form so the family can cherish them for another century.
One last bit of advice Dean shared is timeless: “Life’s too short to do everything you want to do, but you can try. Work hard, but play hard, too.”
