The late Bob Chumley, a 100-year-old World War II veteran from Marietta, was buried Thursday at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. From 30 feet away, a handful of family members watched quietly from the road as the grounds crew lowered his silver casket into a freshly dug grave. His family kept their distance from each other as well while blue face masks obscured their tears.
But nothing could hide their frustration.
Chumley’s son, James Chumley, said his father’s nursing home was on lockdown when he died because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Dad died alone in the nursing home. I know he died of a broken heart,” said the 63-year-old Acworth resident. “We weren’t allowed in to see him in his final days.”
Bob Chumley was a tech sergeant in the Army during the war and was stationed in Italy and Africa. He died April 26, less than a month after the death of his wife, Louise, who was 97. They were married for 74 years, his son said.
“She waited for him when the war started, and they married when he came home. In their last years, they lived in adjoining rooms in an assisted living home. He was devoted to caring for her. She was his life, even though she had severe dementia,” James Chumley said.
“Dad had had no feeling in his feet because of neuropathy, but he’d try to walk to her bed to give her a bath and get her dressed. After she died, his life lost all meaning. He was heartbroken.”
James Chumley said his dad told his pastor he was “ready to go and that he just wanted to be with her,” but when staff notified the family the senior Chumley’s health was failing, he died before they could get there to say goodbye.
The veteran’s service at the West Cobb Funeral Home was brief, with seven family members safely spaced in the pews.
“When you’re 100 years old, you don’t have any friends to come. They’re all dead. We had family in Alabama who wanted to come, but we weren’t allowed to have more than ten people at the service anyway, including the pastor,” James Chumley said.
Two members of the Army National Guard Honor Guard wearing black protective masks folded a U.S. flag that draped the veteran’s casket and presented the colors to the family.
“It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just the way things are because of COVID,” Chumley said.
