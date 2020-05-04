One hundred people in Cobb County have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report.
That’s less than two months after the first person in Cobb — as well as in as the state of Georgia — succumbed to COVID-19 on March 12.
On Monday evening, the DPH reported Cobb has had 1,840 total cases of the coronavirus and averaged about 233 cases per 100,000 people.
As of last Monday, April 27, the county had 1,483 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 81 deaths.
In Georgia, there have been 29,437 reported cumulative cases and 1,243 deaths. Sunday, the state reported 28,602 cumulative cases and 1,243 deaths.
About 5.4% of the Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.3%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 5,537 people had been hospitalized, according to the most recent report. Of those, 495, were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 3,064 cases and 129 deaths, DeKalb County with 2,254 cases and 56 deaths and Gwinnett County at 2,056 cases and 65 deaths.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,152,372 people have contracted the virus and 67,456 have died.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
