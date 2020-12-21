More college students than ever are enrolling at Kennesaw State University, now the second-largest university in the state.
Nearly 41,000 students enrolled at the university this fall, an 8% increase over 2019 and the largest enrollment in school history.
The student body of 40,900 includes 8,100 new students in the class of 2024, the largest freshman class enrolled in bachelor’s degree programs in the state of Georgia. The total student population is surpassed only by Georgia State University, which had over 54,000 students in the fall semester, with over 5,200 freshmen.
KSU President Pamela Whitten credited the rising enrollment to the university’s programs and the dedication of the faculty.
“The rising enrollment is a reflection of the quality programs, opportunities for engaged learning, and the dedication of our faculty and staff who work every day to ensure the success of students,” Whitten said. “Given the current challenges and uncertainty, it is especially gratifying to see that our students and their families are prioritizing college education.”
The KSU Journey Honors College, the nursing program, the Michael J. Coles College of Business and the science and technology programs on the Marietta campus also saw enrollment gains this fall. The biggest area of growth is in its nursing program, which saw a 41% increase in the number of freshmen compared to 2019. The university is looking to double its nursing program enrollment by 2025.
