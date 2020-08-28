A 1-year-old baby from Cobb County died of complications from the coronavirus, the youngest reported person in Georgia to die of the disease, per state public health officials.
The baby boy had a pre-existing condition, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Information about the condition or the exact date of death was not available.
The child was one of six new Cobb deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the county's total death toll to 387.
Previously, the youngest person in Georgia to die of COVID-19 was a 7-year-old boy from Chatham County.
In March, Cobb County had the unwelcome distinction of having the first COVID-19 death reported in Georgia.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 numbers for Friday
|Category
|8/28
|Change
|Cases
|16,630
|+94
|Hospitalizations
|1,574
|+7
|Deaths
|387
|+6
Georgia ranks second in the country for how fast COVID-19 is spreading, after it was overtaken for the No. 1 spot by Mississippi this week, the Associated Press reports. With 355 new infections per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, Georgia has a transmission rate over twice that of a majority of states.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
