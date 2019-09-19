Paulding students now have the chance to gain skills in high demand at the school district’s new College and Career Academy, school district leaders said.
Academy students and adult leaders joined with Paulding County School District administrators and school board members, state legislators and community members for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the new facility on Dallas-Acworth Highway Sept. 18.
The ceremony follows the Aug. 1 opening of the long-planned Academy which has more than 100 students in courses in the areas of energy production, health care, cybersecurity and manufacturing.
The Technical College System of Georgia awarded the Paulding County School District $3.15 million in 2018 to help build the school and develop job skills in students to help meet the future needs of employers in Paulding County.
