Palm Sunday commemorates the day Jesus entered Jerusalem shortly before His crucifixion. To understand the events better and perhaps differently than previously, take this surreal journey.
He awoke in Bethany, a small village on the eastern side of the Mount of Olives, and began His eventful day. His mode of transportation was a donkey and the fold of a donkey. Prophetically it was revealed Messiah would enter Jerusalem in this way. Some critics say there is a conflict in the account, one notes He rode a donkey and another that He rode the colt. He rode both. The colt was not strong enough to carry Him all the way even though it was only five or six miles. He rode the donkey to Jerusalem and the colt into Jerusalem.
To get from Bethany to Jerusalem the route carried Him across the southern end of the Mount of Olives. Traditionally when pilgrims from various areas came to Jerusalem for festivals they always camped as a group in the same area. The Galileans camped on the southern end of the Mount of Olives. When Jesus crossed that ridge, He, being from Galilee, was among His people, people who knew Him. Though they did not fully understand His role, He was their champion. At this stage they thought of Him as a possible leader of a revolt against Rome. They cheered Him on with shouts of hallelujah.
The summits of the Mount of Olives and that of Jerusalem are separated by the Kidron Valley. The distance from ridge to ridge is only a few hundred yards. Prompted by curiosity regarding the shouts coming from the Mount of Olives, many people from Jerusalem came out to see what was happening.
The people from Galilee constituted a rural class, mostly agrarian and fishermen. They hated the Romans and wanted them driven out of the land. The merchants of Jerusalem placated the Romans and patronized them for commercial reasons. They did not want to incur the wrath of the Romans. The religious leaders wanted to preserve the status quo including their roles. Therefore, they resented the praise of Jesus, fearing it would rile the Romans. In western cultures it is often said the same people who shouted hosanna were the same ones who cried crucify Him. Not so. The Galileans shouted praises and the people of Jerusalem later cried “crucify Him.”
Jesus further incurred the wrath of the people of Jerusalem, especially the religious leaders, by driving the money changers from the Temple. Pilgrims had to pay a Temple tax using certain coins. To get the proper coins they had to exchange the money from their region for the required coins. The exchange rate favored the merchants who profited greatly. Jesus, reaction in driving out the money changes affords Him some criticism saying His anger was uncharacteristic. Not so, the Scripture says we are to be angry and sin not. Righteous indignation is proper. His was anger about the desecration of the Temple. Today our confusion comes from giving ourselves too much right to be angry and not being angry about the right things. It is a judgment call that must be made in light of Scripture.
Jesus retired for the evening in the Garden of Gethsemane to await the inevitable resulting for this capstone day in His life, His crucifixion.
His followers soon changed their culture by showing resolution like His in facing good and evil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.