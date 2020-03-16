Though all YMCA facilities will be closed until further notice to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Young Men’s Christian Association of Metropolitan Atlanta INC. is participating in unanticipated school closure meal services starting March 17.
Free snacks and dinners will be provided to all eligible children up to 18 years of age.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
Arthur Blank Family Youth YMCA — Snack & Dinner, 2-4 p.m.
South Dekalb Family YMCA — Snack & Dinner, 2-4 p.m.
Wade Walker Family YMCA — Snack & Dinner, 2-4 p.m.
Atlanta Classical Academy — Snack & Dinner, 2-4 p.m.
Villages of Carver YMCA — Snack & Dinner, 2-4 p.m.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
For more information, visit:
https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/blog/ymca-participates-in-unanticipated-school-closures-meal-service-program/
