The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has embarked on the Summer Out Loud Challenge, a free three-week contest where individuals can compete for a national grand prize drawing for a one-year Y membership or a $5,000 vacation voucher.
Running July 12 through 31, the challenge includes all metro-area Y locations and offers both Y members and nonmembers a way to participate in fun, weekly challenges to stay active and create healthy habits.
During the three weeks, participants will fill out a Summer Out Loud passport, which contains tasks to complete before the end of the challenge. Passport activities include flying a kite, learning a new skill, participating in a push-up challenge and much more. Participants can submit a completed passport to any local Y branch’s welcome center before Aug. 4 to be entered to win the national grand prize.
“Our Summer Out Loud Challenge encourages the community to get active, spend time together and form healthy habits,” Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, said in a news release. “Through this challenge, Y members and nonmembers are able to have fun while strengthening spirit, mind and body. We hope to encourage families and individuals to think outside of the gym and take advantage of their surroundings.”
Members and nonmembers can opt in to the free three-week challenge by texting SUMMER to 844-889-6222. Nonmember participants will be offered a free weekly visit to the Y with their family for three weeks, including access to fitness facilities, pools, group exercise classes, the Kids’ Club and on-demand classes.
For more information about the challenge, visit stronglife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.