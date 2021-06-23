The World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta is embracing the summer with a handful of new and unique features.
First, Coca-Cola’s 1971 Unity Collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of its iconic Hilltop original television commercial. Throughout the summer and fall, global fashion, beauty and accessory brands are rolling out merchandise representing Hilltop’s themes of peace, love, unity and optimism. To view the limited-edition items, guests can visit the Coca-Cola Store at World of Coca-Cola or shop online at cocacolastore.com/unity.
Second, Inside the Pop Culture Gallery, a new installation invites guests to embrace the message of Hilltop: “Buy the world a Coke and keep it company.” Guests who use the notepad or keyboard to answer the question, “If you could buy a Coke for anyone in the world, who would it be and why?” could see their messages and stories featured in the interactive gallery.
Third, after it sold out as a pilot program this spring, the Coke Insider Journey, its premium, small-group experience, is being extended through the summer. The exclusive tour gives groups of up to 10 guests the entire attraction to themselves for two hours of behind-the-scenes peeks and performances. Fans who want to level-up their visit can buy tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Fourth, Taste It! at World of Coca-Cola is offering a new way to pour fountain drinks – by phone. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Coca-Cola Freestyle room within Taste It! is reopening and includes a contactless pouring innovation.
This futuristic new feature means guests can simply scan the QR codes on the dispensers with their smartphone cameras, then use their phones as remotes to select and pour the drinks of their choice from over 100 options. Plexiglass stanchions allow guests to enjoy the experience with members of their own party.
Fifth, the World of Coca-Cola’s newest permanent exhibit, “Scent Discovery,” which opened last year, shows just how much flavor and scent go hand in hand. This experience gives guests a deep dive into the anatomy of smell and challenges them to name a variety of sweet, fruity and spicy scents that will reveal drink recommendations personalized to them.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit worldofcocacola.com.
