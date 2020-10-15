The World of Coca-Cola has opened a new exhibit dedicated to how one’s sense of smell can dictate one’s preferences on their favorite beverages.
“Scent Discovery,” the downtown Atlanta venue’s first new permanent exhibit since 2011, opened Sept. 23. It gives guests a deep dive into the anatomy of smell — from reception to perception — and challenges visitors to identify a variety of sweet, fruity and spicy scents.
“Many people don’t realize that flavor actually has more to do with smell than taste,” Joanna Hobday, group director for retail operations and administration with The Coca-Cola Co., said in a news release. “As a brand whose people are passionate about creating and providing the best-tasting drinks in the world, scent is at the core of what we do. Through ‘Scent Discovery,’ we’re taking fans on an aromatic journey into the profiles they might find in some of their favorite beverages.”
Inside the exhibit, guests can discover the science behind human beings’ sense of smell and how it works with the brain to identify foods and recall memories.
World of Coca-Cola ambassadors lead small groups of guests through a tour of aromas — from sweet to fruity to spicy. Guests individually smell the scents one by one, share what each reminds them of and try to identify the fragrances.
Afterwards, guests are invited to explore other mystery scents, grouped by flavor profile, along the outside wall of the room. As they learn each aroma’s origin, they will also uncover related beverage recommendations. Visitors leave the exhibit knowing more about why they choose the beverages they prefer and which Coca-Cola drinks to sample next.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World of Coca-Cola has implemented health and safety precautions, including requiring thermal temperature scans for everyone upon entry and face coverings for all employees and guests over age 2 and reducing capacity via time-stamped admission tickets to promote social distancing. Also, cleaning routines have been enhanced throughout the attraction.
The Taste It! sampling experience has been altered to comply with FDA guidelines, and small groups are led through curated tastings at set times.
Access to the exhibit is included with general admission tickets, which cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for children 3 to 12 and free for children under 3 (with paid adult admission).
On weekdays (except Fridays) through Oct. 31, Georgia residents can get adult tickets for $12.50, $5.50 off the regular admission price. Guests must purchase tickets online using promotional code “GAresident” (not case-sensitive). The promo code is entered on the Shopping Cart page before proceeding to Checkout.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.worldofcoca-cola.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.